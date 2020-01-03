Virgil Abloh reportedly has not one, but two different Off-White x Air Jordan 5 collabs set to release later this year. In addition to the black colorway that has been making the rounds on social media, rumors suggest that a cream iteration will also be hitting retailers.

Abloh nor Jordan Brand have yet to confirm the release, and images of the second colorway have not yet been revealed, but they are expected to resemble the mockup shown below.

Just like the black Off-White x Air Jordan 5, the collaborative cream colorway will reportedly feature a textile mesh upper with several circular designs throughout the silhouette, including a punch out on the tongue. Additionally, the traditionally puffy Air Jordan 5 tongue has been stripped down to a much thinner version of itself. "Nike Air" branding on the heel and a vintage yellow outsole rounds out the look.

Although release details have not yet been confirmed, it is believed that the Off-White 5s will be releasing sometime in April. Stay tuned for a first look.