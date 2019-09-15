It looks like Odell Beckham Jr. is still going strong with his rumored girlfriend Lauren Wood. Over the weekend, the two were spotted wearing matching sneakers and out to dinner together courtesy of TheShadeRoom.

The two both shared photos on their IG stories of them wearing matching Nike sneakers, before later being spotted out together at dinner. Last week, Lauren also shared a selfie on IG, where she had a message for the haters. “It ain’t a secret, it just ain’t ya bidddnesss 😉,” to which OBJ replied in the comments with a “lip seeled” emoji and power fist.

Rumors of the two’s relationship began back in April when they were first spotted together. OBJ has since defended their relationship and clapped back at some haters last month for calling out his relationship & sexuality. If you missed it, check out Odell’s rant here.

We’ll continue to keep you posted on Odell and his relationships moving forward. Are you a fan of OBJ & his girl? (Peep some of her pics below).