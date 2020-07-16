OBN Jay Releases His Debut Album "No Commercial Breaks"

Sniper Gang affiliate OBN Jay has steadily caught a buzz over the past year or so but today, he's making his formal introduction with his debut album, No Commercial Breaks. With 12 songs in total, the new project marks OBN Jay's debut album was led by singles like "Dead Presidents" ft. Jackboy and "Blue Moon." Though OBN Jay holds down the majority of the project on his own, he also enlists King Von for some assistance.

"No Commercial Breaks is my way of not slowing down, I want everyone to know that I’m coming for their necks," OBN Jay exclusively told HNHH. "Especially now, there’s no rules to this shit and I want everyone to see the hard work we’ve put in to get to this point.”

Check out his new project below.

1. Bruce Lee

2. Twilight

3. Been Thru

4. Dead Presidents ft. Jackboy

5. NOLA

6. Faygos

7. Booted Up

8. Blue Moon

9. No Weakness 2

10. Trap Daily ft. King Von

11. Facts

12. On My Level