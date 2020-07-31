mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nyck Caution Delivers New EP "Open Flame"

Mitch Findlay
July 31, 2020 09:28
Open Flame
Nyck Caution

Pro Era's own Nyck Caution drops off his new "Open Flame" EP, featuring Meechy Darko, Flipp Dinero, and Jake Luttrell.


Pro Era rapper and Beast Coast alumni Nyck Caution has returned with some new music, and while he's still sitting on that coveted follow-up to 2016's Disguise The Limit, he has since blessed fans with a brief EP called Open Flame. Boasting a reasonable five songs and guest appearances from fellow Beast Coast rapper Meechy Darko, Flipp Dinero, and Jake Luttrell, the project goes a long way in issuing a reminder of Caution's versatility. 

Introspective on the introductory "Demons Don't Take Off From Work," a slow-burning reflection on the desire to hustle and rise. Focused and loyal on "Famiglia," a highlight penned alongside the Flatbush Zombie's beloved baritone. Melodic and vulnerable on the emotional closer "Slippin Away," which finds him ruminating on his fears. Despite the relative brevity, Open Flame is enough to paint a vivid picture of Caution's artistry, a promising prelude to whatever full-length effort he ends up concocting. Check it out for yourself now, and sound off -- are you a fan of the Pro Era emcee?

Nyck Caution Mixtapes Pro Era
