N.W.A.'s MC Ren Returns With "Back At It" Single

Earlier this year, legendary emcee MC Ren stepped back into the rap game with his first single in five years titled "King Villain." The Villain Records founder has been using the moniker for decades, so it was only fitting that he reintroduced himself by using "villain" in the name. “The record is just me talking sh*t, some ‘villain sh*t,'” he told Ambrosia For Heads. “I’m letting fools know they ain’t sh*t, they’re wack, and my sh*t is hard. I’ve got other [things coming], but for ‘King Villain,’ that’s the vibe I got from the beat…the beat was so different and moving.”

The N.W.A. icon has recently dropped a new single, "Back At It," where he makes it clear that he's not here to make friends. The Compton native signed to Eazy-E's Ruthless label back in 1987, and by the time that year wrapped, he'd already written half of Eazy's debut studio album, Eazy-Duz-It. Ren recognizes that his name is etched into hip hop history and with lyrics like "I was the reason that y'all really started rappin'," Ren is making sure respect is being put on his name. Check out "Back At It" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Gangsta, gangsta they still yellin' it

While y'all n*ggas scared 'cause motherf*ckas there's still sellin' it

Record after record 'til that sh*t go platinum

Ren gon' do his thing, y'all know it's crackin'

Hate if you want but you know this sh*t slappin'

I was the reason that y'all really started rappin'