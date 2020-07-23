Michael Jordan is easily one of the most iconic basketball players to ever step on the court, and his shoes are equally as culturally relevant. The Air Jordan series from Nike has been around for 35 years and has produced some of the best shoes the world has ever seen. With this in mind, it shouldn't be surprising that game-worn pairs can sell for thousands of dollars at auction.

Well, Christie's and Stadium Goods are now teaming up to drop 11 game-worn Jordan sneakers that range from the Air Jordan 1 to the Air Jordan 14. The entire series is being dubbed "Original Air" and prospective buyers will be able to start the bidding as of July 30th, with the period ending on August 13th.

Image via Christie's

Image via Christie's

Some pairs are going for hundreds of thousands of dollars, including the "Shattered Backboard" from 1985, which still has a shard of glass stuck in the sole, from Jordan breaking the backboard. For instance, this pair is estimated to go for between $650,000 and $850,000. The Nike Air Ship is also expected to go for an obscene price, with each foot featuring a different size. From there, we have some less expensive models including an Air Jordan 11, Air Jordan 5, Air Jordan 14, and more.

If you're interested in bidding on any of these, you can check out the Christie's website right here.