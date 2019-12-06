Despite Dennis Rodman's attempts to make peace between the U.S. and North Korea, Kim Jong Un appears to be imposing a deadline on the diplomatic discussions between the two countries regarding nuclear weapons. Earlier this year, Kim Jong Un informed the US that they need to put a halt to "its current way of calculation" in terms of negotiations regarding the denuclearization of weapons. However, it seems like they're applying pressure and the US has a Christmas deadline.



Handout/Dong-A Ilbo via Getty Images

According to CNN, a top official from North Korea has revealed they will send a "Christmas gift" to the US, although they didn't clarify what exactly this gift will be. The comments have prompted speculation that North Korea might continue testing long-distance nuclear missiles. "The dialogue touted by the US is, in essence, nothing but a foolish trick hatched to keep the DPRK bound to dialogue and use it in favor of the political situation and election in the US," Ri Thae Song, North Korean Foreign Ministry vice minister, said in a statement. "It is entirely up to the US what Christmas gift it will select to get."

Of course, the gift itself is unclear but in 2017, an intercontinental ballistic missile was referred to as a "gift" to the US for the 4th of July. Although that hasn't been confirmed, this seems like a better time than any to quote Danny Brown. "I ain't underestimatin' them n***as, they got nuclears, cuz. They gon' fuck us all up," he said during Pitchfork Over/Under in 2013.