Nonso Amadi Taps Majid Jordan For New Single "Different"

It looks like Nonso Amadi might have a certified heater to add to your summer playlist. This week, the Nigerian-born singer delivered his new single, "Different" ft. Majid Jordan. The vibrant new single merges his penchant for afrobeats and R&B, and the addition of Majid Jordan to the record adds a futuristic element.

"I had instant musical chemistry when I first met Majid & Jordan to work on songs. I found that every line I wrote, they would push me to go even further with it and be more descriptive in my words so as to paint a clear picture to the listener. To this date, I try to apply this movie-script-like method to every song. This was the case with “Different” and other songs we worked on," Nonso Amadi said in a statement of his new collaboration with Majid Jordan.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

She not nice but she looking nice

Cold hearted I could break the ice

The moment I see you, yeah, yeah

There's no way I'll leave you, yeah, yeah

