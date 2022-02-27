No Savage Teams Up With NoCap For "Feeling Down" Music Video

"Feeling Down" is a highlight off of No Savage's December album.

In early December 2021, No Savage, frequent collaborator with DMV area star Shy Glizzy, released his brand new project Life of a Savage 2. Along with another joint track with Shy Glizzy, No Savage linked up with Alabama rising rapper and Never Broke Again affiliate NoCap for the album's seventh song 'Feeling Down."

Now, over two months later, the duo is back together to put out the song's music video, as it released on Thursday (Feb. 24). As they both post up in front a graffiti-filled wall, No Savage and NoCap include creative effects in their visuals guns, money and body duplicates appearing in the video.

Check out the brand new music video for "Feeling Down" by No Savage and NoCap above, and tap into No Savage's new album Life of a Savage 2 if you have not already.