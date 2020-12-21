mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NLE Choppa Drops Off New Track "Protect"

Aron A.
December 21, 2020 16:34
198 Views
20
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Protect
NLE Choppa

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

NLE Choppa drops off some new heat.


NLE Choppa's spiritual awakening has been documented over the course of the year. He's turned to a plant-based diet, began meditating and offering fans positive vibes. He also pledged to refrain from rapping about violence in order to be a more positive influence to the youth. He seems to be making good on his promise with his latest releases. This week, he dropped off his new single, "Protect" which brings together an easy-listening melody over soulful production as he reflects on his come-up as a teen and the trials and tribulations he faced to get to the position he's in now.

Choppa has been offering a ton of new music this year. He kicked things off with Top Shotta and in the wake of his recent spiritual transformation, he came through with From Dark To Light.

Check out the latest offering from NLE Choppa below.

Quotable Lyrics

Time flies by when you having fun
But back then I ain't feel like I had nothin'
Back when a n***a didn't need a mask on 
But I kept my ski mask and my cash grew long

NLE Choppa
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  1
  198
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
NLE Choppa
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS NLE Choppa Drops Off New Track "Protect"
20
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject