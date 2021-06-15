In a year that has already proven to be a big one for gamers, Nintendo has officially come through to issue a power move. During their currently ongoing E3 showcase, Nintendo has officially unveiled a new trailer for the long-anticipated The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2. To make this even more exciting, the trailer actually features gameplay, showcasing a brief but tantalizing glimpse of the adventure to come.

Set to be released in 2022 on the Nintendo Switch, Breath Of The Wild 2's gameplay trailer showcases the familiar Hyrule landscape, a sight that Zelda fans have long grown accustomed to.

However, this time around it would appear that Link's journey will take him high into the sky, which Nintendo teases will be "explorable." Based on some interesting gliding and skydiving mechanics on display throughout the trailer, it looks like Link has picked up a few tricks; as per Zelda tradition, expect plenty of puzzles built around these new abilities. Alas, it doesn't provide much in the way of larger plot details, though a foreboding final shot of a suspended Hyrule Castle speaks to no shortage of ominous possibilities.

With Nintendo officially confirming that "development has been steadily progressing," look for Breath Of The Wild to hold true to its intended 2022 release window. At this stage, it's looking like next year will be an absolutely monumental one for gamers, with heavyweight titles like this, Elden Ring, God Of War, and more queued up on the docket.

Check out the full gameplay trailer for the upcoming Zelda title below, and sound off if you're excited to pick this one up.