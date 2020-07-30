Tyler Blevins, AKA Ninja, is one of the most famous gamers in the entire world. After starting out as a Halo player in the late 2000s, Ninja rose to prominence back in 2018 thanks to his legendary Fortnite stream with Drake, Travis Scott, and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Since then, Ninja has signed multi-million-dollar contracts with a plethora of brands. Now, Ninja is a streaming free agent and is trying to decide between YouTube and Twitch when it comes to where to go next.

As of right now, Ninja is under contract with Adidas and he has released a few of his own sneakers. His Adidas collabs are set to continue well into 2020 as his very own Adidas Superstar was revealed. As you can see, the shoe is white with some blue highlights on the stripes and back heel. Ninja's name replaces the Superstar branding on the side, while his "Time In" phrase is placed on the bottom of the laces.

For now, a release date has yet to be revealed for these although we're sure to get more information soon. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the latest.

Image via Adidas

