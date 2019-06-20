Nimic Revenue Drops Visual to Recently Released Single "Paramount"

The Def Jam artist is readying her forthcoming album "Lifeline."

Def Jam's Nimic Revenue is back with a new dreamy visual for her single "Paramount." The 20-year-old artist is preparing for the release of her forthcoming album Lifeline that is slated to hit the streets later on this year. In her most recent music video, Nimic opens the scene driving in a car on a dark night before she gets into an accident that leaves her vehicle turned upside and on fire. This leads to a number of trippy, middle-of-the-night-in-the-woods scenes that are centered around Nimic performing her latest track.

The Minneapolis artist previously talked to Covetour about her creative process and finally being able to let the world into her inner circle."Whatever vibe you are feeling, I know it’s going to touch you," she said. "I’ve been super honest. I’m so excited to share it with the world because I know it’s going to change my life. I grew up never really having a lot of friends, and I know my music is going to bring me so much more than that. It’s going to bring me family, and I want to share my love with them, our love for music."