Nike got into a bit of controversy this past week when it was revealed that they would be scrapping the Nike Air Max 1 "4th Of July" due to the presence of the Betsy Ross flag on the back heel. The flag in question has 13 stars in honor of the country's original 13 colonies, although Nike athletes like Colin Kaepernick expressed concerns over the flag's meaning. It was used during a time when slavery was still prevalent, so Nike felt as though it would be appropriate to pull it from retailers.

A few pairs ended up on StockX where they sold for over $2000 USD. While pairs have been pulled from StockX, it hasn't stopped people from selling the shoe on eBay. As of right now, there is a pair of Betsy Ross Air Max 1's in a size 10 floating around on the website and the highest bid is $15,000 USD. This may seem ridiculous but considering this shoe is now an ultra-rare collector's item, it's not all that surprising.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

The auction is set to end on Monday and there is currently no word as to whether or not the seller is legit. Auctions like this have taken place in the past, although they rarely go through as many of the highest bidders end up backing out.

You can view the listing for the auction right here.

