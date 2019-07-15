Giannis Antetokounmpo's first Nike signature sneaker, the Zoom Freak 1, is officially on the market and Nike has plenty of cool colorways heading to retailers this Summer.

Among them, a leopard-printed "Coming To America" colorway that will release alongside a matching range of apparel on August 2. According to Sole Collector, the special edition collection is part of an officially licensed collab with Paramount Pictures.

Nike Zoom Freak 1 Coming To America/The_real_Jobby

The design is inspired by Eddie Murphy's character, Prince Akeem's, get up on the on the film’s poster, and even includes "Coming To America" in gold on the tongue. Hits of white appear on the midsole and inner lining while a gold Nike swoosh and a gold speckled translucent outsole round out the look.

The sneakers will also come housed in a metallic gold box with an exclusive card depicting Giannis as the prince of Zamunda, as well as pink flower detailing referencing those thrown at the feet of King Jaffe in the movie.

Check out some additional photos below.

Nike Zoom Freak 1 Coming To America/The_real_Jobby

Nike Zoom Freak 1 Coming To America/The_real_Jobby

Nike Zoom Freak 1 Coming To America/The_real_Jobby