Nike still has at least one more colorway of Vince Carter's iconic Nike Shox BB4 in the stash - and you won't have to wait much longer to get your hands on them.

According to Sneaker News, the Lakers-friendly "Metallic Gold" Nike Shox BB4 will be making its retail debut on December 7 for the retail price of $160. The special edition kicks come equipped with a smooth black nubuck upper, highlighted by glossy, gold leather detailing.

According to Nike, the Nike Shox BB4’s look was informed by its space age concept. A rocket and booster-like appearance was prepped for blastoff and served to amplify the explosive potential of the columns. The upper was designed for intergalactic exploration, too, as designer Eric Avar and the others at mission control researched astronaut apparel.

Continue scrolling for a closer look at the upcoming release.

