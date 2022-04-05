One of the most iconic shoes in the Nike arsenal is the SB Dunk Low. This is a shoe that has received dozens upon dozens of colorways over the years, and Nike certainly isn't done. In fact, soon, fans will be getting the "Fruity Pack" which contains a ton of colorful new models, including the "Green Apple" offering we spoke about briefly earlier today.

Another sneaker from the pack is the Nike SB Dunk Low "Blue Raspberry," which can be found below. As you will see, the shoe has a bright blue base, while the overlays are a darker shade of blue. As for the Nike swoosh, we get a more teal feel, which helps provide the shoe with some contrasting shades. Overall, it is a truly ambitious colorway that is going to excite those who want to add a bit of blue to their lives.

No release date for this sneaker has been announced, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these shoes, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

