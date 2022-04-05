Soon, Nike will be releasing an SB Dunk Low collection called the "Fruity Pack." Included in this pack are the flavors "Blue Raspberry," "Pineapple," "Cherry," and "Green Apple." All four of these models will represent different colors, and for those who love the green tones, then it is clear that the apple colorway is the version that is going to appeal to you the most.

In the official images below, you can see that the "Green Apple" model truly lives up to its name. The shoe has a white base to it, all while light green is placed on the overlays. From there, we also have a darker green on the Nike swoosh which helps bring the entire look together. Overall, it's another great SB Dunk Low that will have collectors reaching for their wallets.

At this point, there is no release date for the Nike SB Dunk Low "Green Apple," so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this brand new shoe, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike