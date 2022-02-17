One of the most classic Nike shoes is the Nike SB Dunk Low. Dunks have had a huge resurgence over the past couple of years, and with that in mind, it should come as no shock that the Beaverton brand would want to deliver new offerings to its consumers. In 2022, fans can expect a ton of new Dunk Lows, and as it turns out, the year is starting with a bit of a bang thanks to this Bart Simpson-inspired shoe, below.

This sneaker has a yellow leather base, with some orange suede overlays placed on top. From there, blue lines the inside of the shoe, as well as the outsole. If you are familiar with Bart, then you know this colorway matches his signature outfit and complexion, completely. If you are a collector, these are proving to be enticing, and they should look great with your summer outfits.

There is no release date for this sneaker just yet, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, down in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

