One of the best shoes of the entire year is the Nike Dunk Low. Throughout 2021, this model has been getting a plethora of dope colorways, and fans have been eating them up. With 2022 just about a week away, fans are eager to see what other kinds of colorways will be released over the next year. As you can imagine, Nike wants to carry its momentum forward, and recently, we even got a fresh look at an offering that will come out early next year.

That shoe just so happens to be the Nike Dunk Low "Court Purple," which can be found below. The shoe has a white leather base to it, all while gorgeous purple overlays are placed overtop. This is a colorway that should be familiar to sneakerheads, and it is nice to see it adorn a silhouette like the Dunk Low.

There is no release date for this sneaker although you can expect it to drop sometime in 2022 for a price of $100 USD. Let us know what you think of this new model, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike