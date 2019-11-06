Nike is celebrating the 10th anniversary of their N7 collection this year with a special pack of Pendleton sneakers and gear influenced by the great-grandmother of Nike graphic designer, Tracie Jackson.

“My great-grandmother was still weaving right up until she passed at 92,” says Jackson. “My beginnings with looms, rugs and blankets all started with my grandmother. First, I learned by herding her sheep on her farm, then by carding and spinning the wool and finally working the loom. Without my great-grandmother, I wouldn’t have learned about my culture, and without my culture, I wouldn’t have been a designer. My family ties are what influence my native identity.”

Sneakers included in the N7 Pendleton collection include the Air Jordan 8, Air Force 1 Low, Zoom Heritage, Air Zoom Pegasus 36 and Air Moc. There is also a range of apparel consisting of hoodies, leggings, shirts and jogger pants.

The storm pattern used in all of the footwear and apparel – Jackson's great-grandmother's favorite in her weavings – takes center stage in the N7 x Pendleton 7 Generations blanket, which has been brought back in collaboration for the first time since 2013. Proceeds from the blanket will benefit the American Indian College Fund.

The N7 Collection releases November 7 on Nike.com and at select retailers. Scroll down for a closer look at each of the sneakers.

Air Jordan 8 N7/Nike

Air Force 1 Low N7/Nike

Zoom Heritage N7/Nike

Air Zoom Pegasus 36/Nike

Air Moc N7/Nike