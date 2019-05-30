The Nike React WR ISPA is returning to retailers in a trio of colorways next week, featuring a perforated mesh upper in place of the deconstructed water-resistant bootie for the summer months.

Nike React WR ISPA/Nike

Per Nike:

ISPA, which sits within Nike Sportswear’s special projects, adds to its philosophy of utility and performance for the built environment with a seasonal update in the Nike React Runner ISPA. The key difference is in the upper construction: Perforated mesh replaces a deconstructed water-resistant bootie for the summer months.

The Nike React Runner ISPA will be available in three different colorways starting next Thursday, June 6 via nike.com and at select retailers. Continue scrolling for a closer look at each of the upcoming colorways.

