It's that time of year for Nike Basketball to introduce the latest "Soldier" sneaker of LeBron James' ever-growing sneaker line, even if LeBron is watching the NBA Finals from home.

Early images of a Lakers-themed Nike LeBron Soldier 13 recently surfaced, revealing a sneaker that opts for straps rather than laces, just like the previous three LeBron Soldier releases.

Nike LeBron Soldier 13 "Lakers"/Hupu

Composed of a black textile upper, the Nike LeBron Soldier 13 "Lakers" comes equipped hits of purple and yellow around the midsole and mid-foot straps. Release details have not yet been announced but if previous seasons are any indication, the kicks should be arriving at retailers in the very near future.

Take a closer look at the Lakers colorway below, as well as some additional shots of the colorful LeBron Solider 13 that surfaced earlier this month.

Nike LeBron Soldier 13 "Lakers"/Hupu

Nike LeBron Soldier 13 "Lakers"/Hupu

Nike LeBron Solider 13/@Wavegod_thelegend

Nike LeBron Solider 13/@Wavegod_thelegend

Nike LeBron Solider 13/@Wavegod_thelegend

Nike LeBron Solider 13/@Wavegod_thelegend