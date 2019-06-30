It's that time of year for Nike Basketball to introduce the latest "Soldier" sneaker of LeBron James' ever-growing sneaker line.

Official images of the Nike LeBron Soldier 13 recently surfaced, revealing a sneaker that opts for straps rather than laces, just like the previous three LeBron Soldier releases.

Nike LeBron Soldier 13/Nike

Composed of a black textile upper, this particular Nike LeBron Soldier 13 comes equipped with a colorful design, highlighted by neon green and red-orange straps across the tongue. The two-tone midsole adds some purple into the mix, while a grey outsole and "LS13" branding on the insole completes the look.

According to Sneaker News, the kicks are set to debut on July 1. Continue scrolling for some additional photos of the newly unveiled LeBron Soldier 13.

Nike LeBron Soldier 13/Nike

Nike LeBron Soldier 13/Nike

Nike LeBron Soldier 13/Nike

Nike LeBron Soldier 13/Nike

Nike LeBron Soldier 13/Nike