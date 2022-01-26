LeBron James is one of the best athletes that the NBA has ever seen, and over the years, he has blessed his fans with some pretty incredible signature shoes. One of his most infamous models is the Nike LeBron 9, which he wore during his time with the Miami Heat. This silhouette got a ton of amazing colorway, including the "Big Bang" offering which was worn during the 2012 All-Star Game.

Over the last little while, Nike has been coming out with LeBron 9 retros, and one of them just so happens to be the "Big Bang" colorway, pictured down below. As you can see, this colorway is covered in multiple orange tones, all while a blue galaxy patch is placed on the tongue. The shoe is staying true to the original from 10 years ago, and we're sure fans will be eager to get their hands on these.

For now, there is no release date for this shoe, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, be sure to head to the comments section down below to give us your thoughts on this incredible silhouette.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike