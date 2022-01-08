When LeBron James moved to Miami to play for the Heat, there was a very obvious shift in the color palettes being used for his signature sneakers. Of course, Miami is a very vibrant city, and for decades, the waterfront vacation destination has been synonymous with the neon-bright lights of shows like Miami Vice and video games like GTA: Vice City. LeBron and Nike were well aware of the situation they were walking into, and they decided to take full advantage by coming out with shoes that matched the immaculate vibes of the city.

The Nike LeBron 8 was LeBron's first shoe with the Heat, and his second was the LeBron 9, which first dropped back in 2011. Last year, the Nike LeBron 9 received numerous retros, and just the other day, it received the ultimate throwback as Nike released the Nike LeBron 9 "Watch The Throne." This is a shoe that fans had been clamoring for over the past few years, and it was finally time for the Beaverton brand to give it the retro it so rightfully deserved.

With this shoe making its way to the market, fans have been debating which LeBron 9s are the greatest of all time. It's a fair debate to have, especially since more retros could potentially be on the way. With that in mind, we have compiled a list of our 10 favorite LeBron 9s, and we're sure this will lead to quite the debate in the comments section down below.

Nike LeBron 9 "China"

Image via StockX

To kick off this list, we have the Nike LeBron 9 "China," which was meant to pay tribute to the Year of the Dragon during Chinese New Year. The base of the shoe was a gorgeous vibrant blue, while the Nike swoosh was orange. From there, the tongue had a yellow and orange dragon print that added some cultural significance to the sneaker. Overall, this is a colorway that fans still talk about, because Nike and LeBron truly knocked it out of the park with these.

Nike LeBron 9 "Taxi"

Image via Flight Club

Based on the name of the shoe, you already know what time it is. This model is known for its taxi-like aesthetics as the upper is covered in yellow and black, as well as some white. These colors always look very good together, and this is no exception on the LeBron 9. Sure, there is no story here, but there doesn't always need to be when the shoe is simply nice on its own merits.

Nike LeBron 9 "Christmas"

Image via StockX

During the early 2010s, Christmas shoes were all the rage. Fans just could not get enough of the Christmas-themed basketball shoes, and this LeBron 9 was a very obvious product of that. As you can see in the image, the shoe is mostly covered in red, while the swoosh is silver and the laces are green. The Christmas spirit is quite evident on this shoe, and while it might be a novelty, it remains one of the best LeBron 9 models to ever grace the market.

Nike LeBron 9 "Cannon"

Image via StockX

From the two-toned blue upper to the orange Air Max unit on the bottom of the silhouette, the "Cannon" colorway is one that sticks in the memory of sneakerheads. Sure, it's not the loudest shoe, or the most popular for that matter, however, it is definitely unique. These kinds of colorways were quite trendy at the time, and while they don't get much love now, it's important to pay homage to the real ones. Hopefully, we can see a retro of this in the future.

Nike LeBron 9 "Summit Lake Hornets"

Image via StockX

For those who may not know, Summit Lake is where LeBron James got to play middle school basketball. The team was called the Hornets, and with this LeBron 9, James got to pay homage to his earliest days on the court. With that in mind, it was destiny that this would immediately be an immaculate colorway. From the purple upper to the teal Nike swoosh and midsole, this colorway is simply perfection on a pair of shoes. It's a fun sneaker and the story behind it ultimately makes the shoe that much better.

Nike LeBron 9 "Miami Nights"

Image via Flight Club

While Miami is known for its more vibrant colors, it is also known for being a great hot spot for nightclubs. The Nike LeBron 9 "Miami Nights" was a way to give fans the best of both worlds, as we are met with an upper that is preoccupied with black, grey, and chrome aesthetics. From there, the shoe has pink laces and a purple Nike swoosh, which ultimately helps bring in those more vibrant elements. It's a shoe that isn't very loud, although, given the history of the LeBron 9, it is certainly a refreshing change.

Nike LeBron 9 "Miami Hurricanes"

Image via StockX

While playing for the Heat, LeBron was constantly coming through with shoes that related to the city and its various institutions. One such sneaker was the Nike LeBron 9 "Miami Hurricanes" which is wrapped in the team's black, white, green, and gold aesthetics. The shoe is pretty self-explanatory as it represents one of the most beloved Universities in the state. Overall, you can't go wrong with this model, although good luck getting your hands on it.

Nike LeBron 9 "Big Bang"

Image via Nike

During the 2012 All-Star Game, LeBron James was able to make a massive statement as he flexed the Nike LeBron 9 "Big Bang" offering. This is a shoe that was made specifically for All-Star weekend, and it truly popped on his feet. As you can see, the shoe is completely wrapped in a bright orange glow that contains two distinct tones, all while the Nike swoosh and other elements are given grey coloring. What makes this shoe special for fans is just how vibrant it is. At the time, LeBron wanted to be loud with his shoes, and this was the culmination of that philosophy.

Nike LeBron 9 "Watch The Throne"

Image via Nike

What more can be said about the "Watch The Throne" model. This shoe was created as an homage to the Kanye and Jay-Z album of the same name, and for the most part, it was extremely limited with very few people getting their hands on them. What made this shoe really pop was the gold crown lace lock on the front, which was complemented by some colorful patterns that lined the tongue and the inside of the shoe. From there, the sneaker possessed a black upper and a gold Nike swoosh, which played into the whole royalty motif. It was a fantastic model, and the latest retro certainly did it justice.

Nike LeBron 9 "South Beach"

Image via Flight Club

Any colorway called "South Beach" is an automatic cheat code. As previously mentioned, Miami is known for its neon turquoise and pink aesthetics, so it is only natural that LeBron would use this as a motif on his various releases. This LeBron 9 has always been considered as one of the best versions of this shoe to ever hit the market, and it is easy to understand why. From the clean grey upper to the teal and pink highlights that engulf the shoe, there is plenty to love here. Not to mention, these shoes came with different colored laces, which led to some pretty nice mismatched looks. If you were playing basketball back in 2012, there is no doubt that this is a shoe that you and all of your teammates wanted for themselves.

Let us know your Nike LeBron 9 model, in the comments section below.