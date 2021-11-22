LeBron James came through with some pretty incredible shoes during the early 2010s when he was playing for the Miami Heat. Most of these shoes have been getting 10-year anniversary retros, and as it turns out, the Nike LeBron 9 will also be experiencing this fate. For instance, the "Watch The Throne" model is set to make its retail debut soon, while various other LeBron 9s will be released throughout the next year or so.

According to a new report from House of Heat, the Nike LeBron 9 "Big Bang" will be dropping in 2022. This shoe was worn by LeBron at the 2012 All-Star Game, and it was part of Nike's infamous "Galaxy" range which saw a plethora of iconic and incredible models make their way to the market. As you can see from the images below, the shoe is covered in orange tones all while the Nike swoosh itself is silver. It's a very vibrant shoe and one that fans will be excited to see make a comeback.

There is no exact release date for these, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

