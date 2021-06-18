LeBron James is gearing up for the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy which drops next month. This new movie is going to be a lot of fun and fans are looking forward to seeing all of the cameos and how the story plays out. To help promote the film, LeBron has unveiled his brand new Nike LeBron 19 as well as various other shoes and apparel that are Looney Tunes themed.

With the movie dropping in just a few weeks, it appears as though yet another "Space Jam" Nike LeBron model has surfaced online. This time, we are seeing the Nike LeBron 8 in what can only be described as a straightforward "Tune Squad" colorway. As you can see in the images below, the shoe has a black base with the Tune Squad logo on the tongue. Meanwhile, there is a glow in the dark outsole which helps bring the entire shoe together.

There is no word yet on whether or not these will be released, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the most up to date details. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Sal Casper

