2019 is the 10-year anniversary of the Nike LeBron 7 and Nike has taken the opportunity to bring fans some retro models of some of their favorite LeBron sneakers. The "Red Carpet" model saw a bit of retro recently and now, it's the "Christmas" colorway that is rumored to get a brand new release. If you head over the Foot Locker's release calendar, you would notice that there is now a scheduled LeBron 7 under the color scheme "Team Red/Metallic Silver/Black/Hot Red."

For those who are familiar, this is the same colorway as the Nike LeBron 7 "Christmas" which can be seen below. The shoe is black and red with a bit of a gradient effect on the upper. There are also red leather accents near the midsole which creates a nice bit of contrast. A silver Nike swoosh puts the finishing touches on the entire look of the sneaker.

Image via StockX

For now, the shoe is being scheduled for Thursday, December 19th for $200 USD. This means it is returning just in time for Christmas which is good news for LeBron fans looking for a last-minute Christmas gift.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of this shoe and whether or not you plan on copping.

