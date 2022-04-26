LeBron James is currently enjoying his vacation in the sun, however, in the meantime, he has some sneakers to sell. Of course, he has his signature line with Nike, and the shoe of the moment seems to be the Nike LeBron 19 Low. This is a sneaker that continues to get some dope new colorways, and as you can see down below, a wild new offering is on the horizon.

This is shoe is called "Safari" and as you can tell, that team is pretty appropriate. The shoe features a leopard-print toe box, tiger stripe side panels, and even a zebra-print back heel. Animal print sneakers are always unique, and there is no doubt that these are going to shine out on the court. Sure, it isn't for everyone, however, there is plenty to like here even from a collector's perspective.

A release date has yet to be revealed for these, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this brand new Nike LeBron 19 Low, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

