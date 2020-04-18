LeBron James has been dominating NBA sneaker culture for the last 17 years and in 2019, he debuted the Nike LeBron to the world. So far, the LeBron 17 has received rave reviews and continues to get new colorways that always seem to please and impress sneakerheads and ball players. Just yesterday, we reported on the Nike LeBron 17 "What The" and how it features numerous mismatched colors throughout the upper. Of course, this is consistent with other "What The" models that have come out in the past.

Now, a sneaker account by the name of @snkrhghy23 is providing a special up close and personal look at this new model and all of its little intricacies. In the video below, you can see numerous vibrant colors throughout the Knitposite upper of both the left and right sneakers. One foot has a green outsole while the other is orange. In fact, even the Nike Air units on the midsole are mismatched.

Unfortunately, there is no release date for these just yet so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

In the meantime, let us know what you think of the colorway and whether or not you plan on copping it.