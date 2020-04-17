LeBron James is one of the most influential NBA players in the world of sneakers right now. Every night, he can be found wearing a new colorway of his latest signature shoe, the Nike LeBron 17. As of right now, LeBron can't really bless us with any new sneakers considering the NBA has been suspended until further notice. Regardless, new colorways of his shoes have been teased online and it looks like Nike still has plans to bless consumers with some new offerings.

Recently, an account on Twitter by the name of @KarateKickz23 took to its page to show off a preview of the "What The" Nike LeBron 17. For the uninitiated, the "What The" series is a Nike line that features colorful mismatched shoes. As you can see from the images below, this pair of LeBron 17's matches that description perfectly.

This colorful pair doesn't have a release date yet so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. You can also expect some clearer pictures to pop over the next few weeks so be on the lookout for those as well.

Let us know in the comments below whether or not you would ever cop these.