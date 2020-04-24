When the Nike Air More Uptempo first came out back in the 90s, fans were a bit skeptical. The bulky aesthetics and large bubble letters on the side were pretty bizarre at the time but for some reason, it just worked. Scottie Pippen of the Chicago Bulls is still linked to this sneaker to this day and despite the bulkiness, OG sneakerheads love them. The first colorway of the shoe was covered in red leather with white and black accents as a way to match the Bulls' jerseys. This OG offering is considered a classic and now, it is being transplanted onto the Nike LeBron 17.

We have already posted some teasers of the Nike LeBron 17 "Uptempo" but thanks to recent posts from Instagram user @gc911, we now have an in-depth look at the full scope of the colorway. As you can see, there is red knitposite all throughout the upper while black in interspersed on the back heel and tongue. The lining of the cuff and tongue are both white which is a shade that also appears on the midsole. On the inside of the shoe, there is even a tab that says "Uptempo."

Release details are scarce on these although it is believed they will be dropping sometime in May. Stay tuned for details as we will be sure to bring them to you.