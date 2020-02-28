Nike and LeBron James have recently made an effort to incorporate some of the brand's most popular sneakers into the form of a Nike LeBron silhouette. This all began with the "LeBron Watch" program in 2018, as LeBron paid homage to the iconic athletes and Nike shoes that have inspired his career, ranging from Ken Griffey Jr. and Deion Sanders to the Air Max 95 and Air Tech Challenge II.

The commemorative sneaker drops have continued with the LeBron 17, as Nike recently released a special edition colorway inspired by the Air Jordan 6 "Black Infrared." Now, rumors are swirling that Scottie Pippen's Air More Uptempo will be the next Nike Basketball sneaker to receive the LeBron treatment.

Leaked images of the Nike LeBron 17 "Air More Uptempo" reveal a predominately red knitposite upper, featuring the Air More Uptempo logo on the tongue. Details regarding the release have not yet been announced but you can get an early idea of what to expect via the IG post embedded below.