LeBron James hasn't been on the court in over a month due to the Coronavirus but that hasn't stopped him from teasing some brand new Nike LeBron 17 colorways. The low-top model of the shoe has been getting quite a bit of love as of late and fans have been scooping up new offerings in large numbers. With this in mind, it shouldn't be surprising to see Nike come out with even more colorways to tide fans over throughout the spring and summer months.

The latest LeBron 17 Low colorway is simply called "LeBron James" and as you will notice, it is quite muted. The upper is black while the midsole and outline of the Nike swoosh are white. From there, we have a blue Nike swoosh on the left shoe and a red swoosh on the right. Even the back heels are mismatched as the left features a red and yellow crown while the right crown is blue and green.

If you are interested in copping this model, it will be dropping on May 23rd of this year for $175 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of the colorway and whether or not you would wear them at the court.

Image via Nike

