LeBron James and the rest of the NBA are stuck at home right now through no fault of their own. Of course, we're all at home right now due to the Coronavirus. With LeBron off of the court, we haven't been able to see him in new colorways of the Nike LeBron 17. Even with this being the case, Nike has still made it a point to show off new colorways, particularly of the new low top version.

The latest offering to be revealed is this "Easter" model. As you can see, the entire upper is covered in creamy beige while the back heel has a blue crown on one foot and an orange crown on the other. These little hints of color help make this more of an Easter-themed shoe. While many of you probably won't be hitting the court anytime soon, these could certainly be a great cop in preparation for what is to come.

If you want to scoop these up, they will be dropping in Europe on May 16th for $160 USD. A stateside release date has yet to be determined so keep your eyes peeled for that.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike