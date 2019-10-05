LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for one of their most important seasons in years. After missing the playoffs last season, James will be looking to prove all of his doubters wrong and lead this team to the promised land. It's been almost a decade since the team's last championship and the fanbase is hungry for some success. For now, it seems like they are set up to be a great team but that could certainly change as the season goes on.

To kick off the new season, LeBron and Nike have teamed up on a Lakers colorway of the LeBron 17. The new silhouette has been shown off over the past few weeks and we have also been getting some teasers regarding this purple and gold model. Now, the official images are finally here and we can see the entire pair in all off its glory. As you can see, the shoe has a black upper with purple and gold highlights peeking out from the knitposite material. A purple Air Max unit helps put the finishing touches on the shoe's aesthetic.

You can expect these to release on Thursday, October 10th for $200 USD.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike