LeBron James is one of the most prominent figures in all of basketball right now and when it comes to his sneakers, fans have been fiending for more. This past week, LeBron and Nike linked up to officially unveil the Nike LeBron 17 which already has some interesting new colorways on the horizon.

Of the teasers we got was for the Los Angeles Lakers colorway which can be seen below. The upper features a brand new material called "knitposite" which is already lending itself to some interesting color blocking. For this Lakers colorway, the upper is black while the knit has purple and gold accents peeking throughout. The tongue has LeBron's signature lion logo while the crown also makes its way towards the bottom. The Air Max unit on the bottom is purple which brings the entire look together. Before, there was no release date attached to these but today, that all changed.

According to Sneaker News, these are officially dropping on Thursday, October 10th for $200 USD. They will be coming in mens and kids sizes so the whole family can get laced up if you so choose. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike