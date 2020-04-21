Over the past year, LeBron James has been releasing a plethora of sneakers that pay homage to his past. Older models in the Nike LeBron line have received retros while other colorways have been remixed into his newer silhouettes. Perhaps one of the Nike LeBron models that goes underappreciated is the LeBron 4 which would have come out back in 2006. One of the most popular colorways of this silhouette was the "Graffiti" offering which featured a red, white, and black upper, along with spraypainted writing on the midsole.

Image via Flight Club

Well, thanks to the popular Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, it looks like we now have our first look at a Nike LeBron 17 which features the exact same aesthetics as the aforementioned "Graffiti" model. As you can see from the screenshot below, there is a black midsole with white spraypainted writing. Above that, we have white knitposite with some hints of red.

For now, there is no information as to whether or not these are going to release. With this in mind, stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to give you all of the latest information. In the meantime, let us know what your favorite LeBron model is, in the comments below.

Image via zsneakerheadz