LeBron James has been a bit of a sneaker icon over the years. However, this hasn't always been the case. Up until the Nike LeBron 7, many felt underwhelmed by the silhouettes being produced by Nike. The 7 was special as it featured Air Max technology and was easily one of the best silhouettes in the LeBron line, up until that points. Over the past couple of months, LeBron has been celebrating the 10th anniversary of the shoe.

Numerous colorways have been released to the public all while James flexes some fresh PE's. Just the other day, LeBron wore a white Lakers colorway that featured purple and gold accents. Last night against the Brooklyn Nets, LeBron flexed another Lakers pair except for this time they were purple with white and gold accents.

Unfortunately, these kicks won't be coming out so if you had your eyes on them, you should forget about visualizing them in your collection. Regardless, it doesn't hurt to marvel at their beauty; a beauty that is quite apparent based on the images above. As the season goes on, we will surely see even more great colorways make their way to the court.

Let us know in the comments below how you feel about these. Is this LeBron's best Lakers colorway to date?