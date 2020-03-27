LeBron James has seen some immense success with the Nike LeBron 17 so far and with this in mind, it should be surprising to absolutely no one that he continues to drop new colorways. One of the models that we previewed recently was the "Air Command Force" offering which was a reference to the 90s shoe worn by Woody Harrelson in White Men Can't Jump.

One of the things that were apparent from the previews was the fact that the shoe had some vibrant colors on the knitposite upper. The base color of the shoe is white all while neon greens and other 90s aesthetics are placed all throughout the sneaker. Overall, this makes for a dope colorway that will certainly play on people's nostalgia. If you need something for the court that will immediately get people's attention, these will certainly be a great pick up.

They can be had as of April 17th so be on the lookout if you plan on copping. In the meantime, let us know in the comments below what you think of this unique colorway. Also, stay tuned for more sneaker news as HNHH has you covered.

Image via Nike

