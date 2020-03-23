LeBron James is currently on his 17th signature sneaker and while he isn't playing any games right now, there are still plenty of new colorways being teased. The latest is a reference to the Nike Air Command Force which was a staple of the 90s and was even worn by Woody Harrelson back in 1992 in the movie "White Men Can't Jump."

The specific colorway Harrelson wore was placed on the Nike LeBron 13 just a few years ago. Now, it is receiving an update on the LeBron 17 and thanks to @id4shoes, we now have some detailed images. As you can see, the base of the shoe is white while multi-color details are placed all throughout the knitposite upper. The neon green outsole provides an additional pop of color that contrasts well with the rest of the shoe.

These are being slated for April 17th with a price of $200 USD being attached. The release date has yet to be confirmed so stay tuned for details as we will be sure to bring them to you.

In the meantime, let us know what you think of these and whether or not you are planning to cop. If you need something colorful for the courts this summer, these could be a great option.

