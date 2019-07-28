Fans of the LeBron James x Nike signature sneaker line are eagerly awaiting the official debut of the Nike LeBron 17, but The Swoosh still has a couple more LeBron 16 Lows in the works first.

Among the colorways that could be releasing in the coming weeks is an all-new, monochromatic pastel purple rendition. The only form of contrast appears via the yellow insoles, as the entire sneaker has been dipped in the light purple hue. These low-top LeBron 16s would have been an appropriate release for the Easter Holiday, but LA Lakers fans will surely appreciate another purple colorway regardless of when they drop.

Nike has not yet announced release details for the light purple LeBron 16 Lows, but we'll keep you posted with any developments. Scroll down for the official images.

Nike LeBron 16 Low Purple/J23 App

