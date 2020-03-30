Kyrie Irving is currently on his sixth signature sneaker and while the NBA season might be on hiatus, it hasn't stopped Nike from previewing new colorways of the Nike Kyrie 6. This sneaker has been a huge hit amongst sneakerheads and basketball players so far and as the summer approaches, we can be sure to see even more amazing new offerings.

One of the latest new colorways to be revealed is the alternate "Bruce Lee" model which can be found, below. A "Bruce Lee" colorway dropped earlier this year but now we are getting second version. This model has a white and black base while the laces and Nike swoosh are yellow. From there, red scratch marks are placed slashing through the Nike swoosh. This is an aesthetic that was found on the original model.

For now, a release date has not yet been revealed although some believe it will drop on Mamba Day which is slated for April 13th. As we all know, Kobe Bryant was a beloved player and Kyrie was one of his biggest fans.

Stay tuned for updates regarding this shoe as we will be sure to bring them to you. Also, let us know what you think of these in the comments, below.