Kyrie Irving and every other player in the NBA is sitting at home in self-isolation. It's a harsh reality that has still left many of us in disbelief. In the span of just a couple of days, life as we know it was completely changed. Despite this, there are still some things left that have been able to provide us with some normalcy. Oddly enough, sneaker releases are one of those things.

Nike continues to drop shoes and the Nike Kyrie 6 is one of the silhouettes that continues to be popular for them. Recently, the brand showed off a patriotic new colorway dubbed "Midnight Navy." As you can see from the official photos below, the shoe has a navy blue base while red, white, and blue patterns line the cuff and tongue. Overall, it's a pretty dope colorway that will certainly get some looks out on the basketball court.

While you might not be going back to the court anytime soon, you can still cop these on April 24th for $130 USD. If you plan on copping these, let us know in the comments below.

[Via]

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike