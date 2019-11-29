Kobe Bryant is one of the most iconic players in NBA history and when you're held in such high esteem, you usually have your own sneaker line. Bryant had started off his career with Adidas but after two ugly signature shoes, the Los Angeles Lakers legend moved on to Nike where he came through with some dope sneakers. One of the shoes that have been getting a ton of attention lately is the Nike Kobe 4 Protro. There have been numerous dope colorways to come to the surface and the latest one pays homage to Kobe's latest children's novel "Wizenard."

The colorful upper is made of a pattern that is inspired by the book's cover and features blue, yellow, red, and black. Half of the midsole is yellow while the back half is black. The entire shoe is quite impressive and is easily one of the most colorful Nike Kobe 4 Protro's you will ever see. If you're a Kobe fan and liked his book, these are certainly a must-cop.

According to Sole Collector, these will be available on Friday, December 6th for $180 USD through the SNKRS app and other retailers.

Image via Nike

