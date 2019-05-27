Sportswear companies were in an all-out bidding war for Kobe Bryant's services when he became a free agent back in the 2000s. Nike ended up winning the Bryant sweepstakes and helped him develop one of the best signature sneaker lines of all-time. During the 2008-2009 season, Bryant dazzled us when he wore the Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro, with the "Carpe Diem" model being amongst one of the best colorways.

Over the past few weeks, we have reported that the "Carpe Diem" model is on its way back and will actually be released on Saturday, June 1st. Nike has now come through with some official images of the sneaker which show off the finer details of the shoe. Most of the sneaker is covered in black leather, all while gold and purple Lakers details make their war around the silhouette. There is even a Carpe Diem logo on the tongue for good measure. For those who don't know, Carpe Diem means "Seize the Day" in Latin.

These will drop on Saturday for $175 USD so if you're a Kobe fan, these will surely be a great cop.

Image via Nike

