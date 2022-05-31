Kevin Durant has been in the NBA for a very long time and since the start of his career, he has been putting out sneakers with Nike. His early output is the stuff of legend and now, we are getting to the point where KD sneakers are getting actual retros. This is definitely going to make some younger fans feel old as they will surely remember some of these amazing sneakers from his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to reports, the next Nike KD retro will be the Nike KD 3 All-Star which released all the way back in 2011. As you can see from the image down below, the shoe is completely covered in different shades of red that correspond to the given materials. It is a very interesting look and it is one that will certainly offer some nostalgia for sneakerheads who came of age back in the early 2010s.

At this point, there is no concrete release date for this retro, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this iconic Kevin Durant sneaker, in the comments section down below.

Image via Flight Club