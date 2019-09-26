Kevin Durant is still a year away from playing with the Brooklyn Nets but that hasn't stopped him from participating in all of the fanfare attached to his arrival. Just last week, Durant wore his Nets uniform for the first time and fans were immediately excited by the prospect of him playing for their team. Durant has also been giving some lowkey fan service to Nets fans in the way of his sneakers.

A few months ago, a grey and black Nike KD 12 was released which had heavy Nets vibes. Now, yet another Nets-esque colorway is being released although this one features a lot darker features. The entire flywire upper is covered in black, while grey peeks out from underneath. The shoe features all of the major traits of the KD 12, while the lowkey colorway offers a nice stealthy look for those hitting the court this Fall.

According to Sneaker News, there is no release date for these just yet although they're expected to drop within the next few weeks for $150 USD. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these joints.

Image via Nike

