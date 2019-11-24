Nike has always been one of those sportswear companies that has looked towards the future as opposed to the present. Sneakers continue to be their bread and butter and as we head into 2020, Nike wants to make sure they continue bringing new models to the forefront. Recently, Nike has put an emphasis on wanting to bring accessible shoes to the masses as this would help those who have disabilities. According to HypeBeast, one of the ways Nike is doing this is by investing in HandsFree Labs who is a company looking at hands-free technology for lacing sneakers.

HandsFree's most popular activation is F.A.S.T also known as Foot Activated Shoe Technology. This lets you step in and out of your shoes without your hands while maintaining a comfortable fit.

Natalie Behring/Getty Images

“Our Nike FlyEase platform is aimed at providing greater access to sport for all athletes, and we believe HandsFree Labs’ ‘easy on-and-off’ technology has the potential to broaden and enhance this effort by removing barriers to play and making sport easier for more people," Nike's president of innovation Tom Clarke told Footwear News.

As this technology progresses, it will be interesting to see what kind of shoes Nike is able to create. We'll certainly be keeping our eyes peeled for any big updates.